NDMC scraps new tax proposal

In its Standing Committee budget meeting held on Wednesday, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has proposed that no new tax will be imposed. This proposal leads to scrapping of the earlier proposal to impose professional tax between Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,500 on people earning Rs 2.5 lakh or above per annum.

The corporation had, in its earlier budget presented in December, proposed the imposition of professional tax, besides property tax and income tax. It had also proposed that those earning Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh will have to pay Rs 2,400 as professional tax and people earning Rs 10 lakh and above will have to pay Rs 2,500 per annum. The standing committee has also rolled back the proposed increase in property tax.

Tilak Raj Kataria, standing committee chairman of North civic body, said, “To increase revenue, we have decided to bring more properties under the tax net. Presently, we tax only 3.5 lakh and we plan to take it to more than 9 lakh houses, for which a survey is being conducted.”

Besides, the committee has proposed that women entrepreneurs will be encouraged under the ‘Start Up India’ scheme.

