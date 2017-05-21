NDMC ‘open air cafe’: At centre of restaurant row, some juice

The juice corner. (File) The juice corner. (File)

The NDMC’s “open-air cafe” which has raised the hackles of restaurateurs in Connaught Place is, in fact, a “juice corner” that sells karela and lauki juice. On Friday, restaurant owners had objected to the “cafe”, saying it robbed them of a level playing field as NDMC had closed down all open-air rooftop restaurants earlier this year.

But when The Sunday Express visited ‘Cafe NDMC’ at Palika Bazar’s Gate 1, it found a couple of employees waiting at the counter, where a tray of bittergourd and bottlegourd juice was kept. But thirsty pedestrians avoided the health drinks and chose packaged juices instead. NDMC secretary Chanchal Yadav said, “We decided to open this ayurvedic juice centre for shoppers and pedestrians who are forced to visit restaurants or drink from roadside vendors.”

On Saturday, restaurant owners said their protest was not specifically against the cafe, but rather the NDMC’s rooftop projects, like the “one being planned in Palika Bazaar”.

Vikram Wadhwa, general secretary of the New Delhi Traders’ Association, said, “The NDMC had floated tenders for a rooftop restaurant in Palika a year ago. No one could meet the stringent conditions so no one has bagged the contract yet. The NDMC also has several open-air restaurants across the city. But it has been closing our rooftop restaurants.”

However, the new juice corner also found favour with some. Riyaaz Amlani, president of the National Restaurant Association of India, said, “We have not objected to any of this. We would also love to have the opportunity to open such ventures.” But Wadhwa said, “The juice corner is like rubbing salt on our wounds. While we suffer a 40 per cent fall in revenue, the NDMC is holding large inaugurations for commercial projects in CP.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now