NDMC official consumes poison, family claims he was harassed

An employee of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at his office in south Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar on Friday evening. Police said the deceased has been identified as Harpal Singh, an assistant sanitary inspector.

According to police, Singh rushed to the hospital after consuming poison but collapsed as soon as he stepped outside his car. Police said they have recovered a purported suicide note, which was not signed, wherein he wrote of “not bowing down to injustice”.

“Hum log yahan naukri karne aaye hain, kisi ki bhi himmat hai ki humko naukri se hata de, toh fir hum kyon kisi se darte hain ya gulami karte hain… Main aapko ye keh kar ja raha hoon… anyaay ke aage kabhi mat jhuko (We come here to work, can anyone dare to remove us? So, why should we fear anybody or slave for them? I am telling you this, don’t ever bow down to injustice),” read the note in Hindi.

Singh’s family said he was in charge of the Clean India Programme in Sarojini Nagar. They alleged he was facing pressure at work and was being “harassed” by his superiors.

Singh’s relative Sachin said, “He was asked to work beyond normal hours. He worked in multiple shifts and also worked for different departments that did not fall under his jurisdiction. He had been disturbed for the last four months.”

Police sources said the preliminary autopsy report mentions cardiac arrest. NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar said, “We are cooperating with police. It will be premature to give any comment on this issue now.”