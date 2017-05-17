NDMC notice to Antriksh Bhavan for ‘violating’ building laws

Following two incidents of fire within a week inside the Antriksh Bhawan here, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has shot off a notice to the owners for “violating” building bylaws. The Delhi Fire Services is also in the process of issuing a show-cause notice to the owners for flouting fire-safety norms and for having “inadequate” fire extinguishing equipment.

“The building did not have a fire-safety certificate, which is mandatory under the building bylaws laid down by the Council. A notice has been issued to them after the fire department raised the issue with us,” a senior NDMC official told PTI.

Earlier this month, two incidents of fire were reported in the high-rise building on the Kasturba Gandhi Marg which houses several offices.

While fire broke out in revolving restaurant ‘Parikrama’ on May 3, another fire incident was reported at the office of a stock brokerage firm on the 11th floor of the building on May 10.

“We will be issuing them a show-cause notice for not following fire-safety norms. Severe discrepancies were found during the inspection of the building. They did not even have an NoC from us,” said a senior fire department official.

