NDMC launches next phase of ‘solar city’ project, aims to generate 55 MW

As part of its ‘Solar City’ project under the National Solar Mission, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has commissioned the installation of solar panels on rooftops of 23 buildings, including schools in its jurisdiction area.

Aimed at generating 1.13 megawatts of solar energy, the project was inaugurated by Union Minister of State Babul Supriyo. Maintaining that the project will give a boost to solar energy, Supriyo said the council had set a target of generating 55 MW solar energy from rooftop solar panels by installing them in schools, hospitals, office buildings and markets.

On the next phase of the solar project, NDMC Chairperson Naresh Kumar said, “After completion of the next phase of Roof Top Solar Power plants installation on 108 NDMC buildings, 2.27 MW solar energy will be added in the power grid, which is expected to be commissioned by December 2016.”

