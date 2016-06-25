Latest News
  • NDMC launches next phase of ‘solar city’ project, aims to generate 55 MW

NDMC launches next phase of ‘solar city’ project, aims to generate 55 MW

Aimed at generating 1.13 megawatts of solar energy, the project was inaugurated by Union Minister of State Babul Supriyo.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 25, 2016 4:38 am
New Delhi Municipal Council, NDMC, Delhi government, Solar city, Solar city projects, Delhi solar city, National Solar Mission, Solar power plants, Babul Supriyo, delhi news 2.27 MW solar energy will be added in the power grid.
Top News

As part of its ‘Solar City’ project under the National Solar Mission, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has commissioned the installation of solar panels on rooftops of 23 buildings, including schools in its jurisdiction area.

Aimed at generating 1.13 megawatts of solar energy, the project was inaugurated by Union Minister of State Babul Supriyo. Maintaining that the project will give a boost to solar energy, Supriyo said the council had set a target of generating 55 MW solar energy from rooftop solar panels by installing them in schools, hospitals, office buildings and markets.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

Watch Video: What’s making news

On the next phase of the solar project, NDMC Chairperson Naresh Kumar said, “After completion of the next phase of Roof Top Solar Power plants installation on 108 NDMC buildings, 2.27 MW solar energy will be added in the power grid, which is expected to be commissioned by December 2016.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News