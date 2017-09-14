NDMC issues circular to schools to ensure safety, keep vigil

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). (File/Photo) North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). (File/Photo)

Municipal schools in North Delhi have been issued a circular by the area’s civic body, directing them to ensure safety of students and keep a tight watch on visitors, in the wake of the Ryan school incident. A seven-year-old class 2 student of the private school in Gurgaon, was found with his throat slit in the school washroom last week. North Delhi Mayor Preety Agarwal said on Thursday that the circular has been issued to all NDMC-run education institutions to follow the instructions for safety and security of students keeping in view the recent incident.

“All school principals have been directed to ensure that staff members reach 15 minutes before the scheduled opening time and leave the premises 15 minutes after the students have left. Besides, the principal would be responsible for any movement of teachers out of a school during duty hours,” she said.

In a statement released by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), the mayor said students in municipal schools, being up to primary sections, are of tender age and need special attention.

“The principals must ensure that teachers do not use mobile phones in school and keep them switched off. If need arises, they must use phones of school only,” she was quoted as saying in the statement.

Agarwal said the main entry gate of the school should be kept closed after beginning of the school and is to be opened for outsiders, only with the permission of the principal.

Staff members of the schools, such as guards, should not be allowed in the school premises on the day when they don’t have duty, and no room of the school should be used by them for lodging there, she said.

“In addition, no vendors should be permitted to sell any eatable items in the close proximity of the school. First-aid kit must be available in schools and teachers should be well-aware about using it,” she said.

The Mayor said details of a school van and drivers who bring mid-day meal to schools, and staff members and its helpers who serve the meal, should be recorded in a register.

“Relatives of any woman sanitation worker should not be allowed to enter the school premises to help her. Toilets of staff and students should strictly be separated,” she added.

