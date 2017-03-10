NDMC in tight spot as parking revenues drop, to take over 94 DIMTS lots

The parking lots include those in Connaught Place and its adjoining areas. (Tashi Tobgyal) The parking lots include those in Connaught Place and its adjoining areas. (Tashi Tobgyal)

Parking lots that fall under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) generated less than one-tenth of the revenue that they did in 2008, documents presented in the council’s meeting in September last year show.

While the parking lots under NDMC generated a revenue of Rs 12,94,88,361 in 2008-09, it dropped to Rs 1,82,00,000 in 2015-16, the agenda tabled in the meeting showed.

Allegations of improper tendering and loss of revenue have now forced the NDMC to take over the operations of around 94 parking lots from Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) on Wednesday. “Parking lots under DIMTS, spread over an area of 88,000 square metres, was handed over to NDMC by DIMTS. Currently, more than 200 NDMC employees are deployed at these parking lots till the contract is given to another company,” a senior NDMC official said.

The agenda papers show that while collection from parking stood at Rs 12,94,88,361 in 2008-09, it was Rs 9,28,54,060 in 2012-13. It further fell to Rs 4,33,63,392 in 2013-14. At this time, the parking lots were managed by a separate concessionaire. With these parking lots being handed over to DIMTS in 2014, the figure plummeted to Rs 3,09,11,078 in 2014-15 while it further decreased to Rs 1,82,00,000 in 2015-16, said NDMC member and AAP Delhi Cantt MLA Surinder Singh.

The parking lots include those in Connaught Place and its adjoining area, Yashwant Singh Place, Satya Marg, Dilli Haat, Malcha Marg, Patiala House and Rail Museum. According to NDMC officials, DIMTS was given the responsibility of operating 94 parking lots in 2014. “Out of these 94 parking lots, 17 have automated parking management system and 77 have electronic ticketing facility where in case of trouble with machines, tickets are issued manually,” the official added.

“In September last year, the NDMC in a council meeting had decided to cancel the contract in 15 days after an internal inquiry found violations in guidelines. It had found that there was no agreement or decision by the competent authority to hand over the parking sites,” said Singh.

“The operation of these parking sites were given to DIMTS at a time when probably there was no other party coming forward to take up the work. DIMTS was asked to come up with a proposal wherein our services including some technology was needed. We have complied strictly with the proposal submitted to the NDMC,” a DIMTS source said.

Nearly two months ago, NDMC had floated tenders for operation of these 94 parking lots. “There was some shortcoming on the bidder’s side. So, a re-tendering process is underway. Within a month, the facilities will be handed over to a new concessionaire. The idea is to put in place a smart, modern parking system similar to those we see abroad,” the NDMC official said.