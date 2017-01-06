NDMC delegation meets LG, discusses financial crisis

The delegation also apprised him of the efforts by the corporation to bring maximum properties in the property tax net, the progress and results achieved in this direction so far. The delegation also apprised him of the efforts by the corporation to bring maximum properties in the property tax net, the progress and results achieved in this direction so far.

Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Sanjeev Nayyar Friday met Lt Governor Anil Baijal to discuss about the financial crisis faced by the civic body. Nayyar along with Deputy Mayor Tara Chand Bansal, Chairman Standing Committee Pravesh Wahi, Leader of the House Vijay Prakash Pandey met Baijal who advised them to realise taxes to make the corporation self–dependent. City’s civic bodies have in the past few years, sought intervention of the Lt Governor to tide over the financial woes.

“The delegation detailed the Lt Governor about the financial crisis the corporation is facing. He (LG) assured them to look into the matter seriously.

“However, he asked the delegation to realise maximum of the taxes, specially the property tax, to make the corporation self–dependent,” an NDMC statement said.

The delegation also apprised him of the efforts by the corporation to bring maximum properties in the property tax net, the progress and results achieved in this direction so far, it said.

The three BJP-ruled municipal corporations and the AAP-led Delhi government have been at loggerheads over the release of funds to the civic bodies.

The erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi was trifurcated into North, South and East Corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC in 2012. Barring SDMC, the other two civic bodies have been running with huge financial losses.