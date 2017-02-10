NDMC action after building cave-in: 21 restaurants at CP shut for ‘flouting rules’

The cave-in took place on February 2. Express The cave-in took place on February 2. Express

Twenty-one restaurants in Connaught Place were sealed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) earlier this week for operating illegally on rooftops and balconies of the heritage shopping arcade, following an inspection launched by the civic body after the cave-in of a first floor-shop at Block C on February 2.

The NDMC began inspecting the “structural safety” of buildings in CP after the incident, following which all commercial establishments on roofs — including restaurants — were barred from operating, an official had told The Indian Express.

“Twenty-one rooftop restaurants, which were operating illegally, have been sealed after an inspection. We had issued notices long ago but we sealed them last weekend after a second round of inspection,” a senior NDMC official said.

“Warehouse Cafe, Vault Cafe, Kitchen Bar, Lord of the Drinks, Jungle Jamboree, Boombox Cafe, Farzi Cafe, House of Commons, Office Canteen Bar, Luggage Room, Cafe OMG, Unplugged Courtyard and Barbeque Nation are among the restaurants to have been sealed,” the official added.

The NDMC has also planned to survey and list all “dangerous” buildings in the area this month as a precaution, and formulate a policy to regulate structures installed on rooftops in the commercial centre. The NDMC’s six-member panel, comprising structural safety experts from IIT-Delhi, CPWD, the council and the sub-divisional magistrate of the area, are preparing a report on the cave-in, officials said.