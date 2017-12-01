NCRB data: Last year, 39 per cent of crimes in capital were against children

As per the data, Delhi recorded 7,392 crimes against children (Representational photo) As per the data, Delhi recorded 7,392 crimes against children (Representational photo)

In 2016, Delhi recorded the maximum number of crimes against children across 19 cities at 39.6%, and topped the list of cases under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act at 1,374 — as per data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Thursday.

The data also showed that the maximum number of cases involving juveniles was registered in Delhi, with 766 involved in thefts, 143 involved in rape and 90 charged under the Arms Act.

As per the data, Delhi recorded 7,392 crimes against children, followed by Mumbai at 3,400 (16.9%) and Bengaluru at 1,333 (7%). The capital also topped the list of kidnapping and abduction cases of children at 5,457. Mumbai came in second at 1,864, followed by Bengaluru at 871.

On why crimes against children are high in Delhi, police chief spokesperson Dependra Pathak told The Indian Express: “It is because of pro-activeness of the force in registering FIRs… police always take crimes against children and women very seriously. We believe in first registering the FIR and conducting the probe.”

Among the 19 metropolitan cities, with a population of over two million, Delhi also reported the highest number of dowry deaths at 29%. A total of 506 dowry deaths were reported across the 19 cities in 2016. While the capital saw 144 cases last year, it recorded 100 dowry deaths in 2015. The data also showed that 76 deaths were reported from Patna, 57 from Bengaluru and 50 from Kanpur last year.

Among the 19 cities, Patna had the highest rate of dowry deaths (number of incidents per lakh of woman population) at 7.9. Delhi saw a rate of 1.9 — double that of the average among 19 cities (0.9). Across the country, a total of 7,628 dowry-related deaths were reported.

In the 19 cities, seven girls were also subjected to custodial rape last year — six minor girls in Delhi were allegedly raped by the superintendent of a girl’s home, while another rape was reported in Ahmedabad. A custodial rape may include rapes in police stations, jails or hospitals.

The data also showed that Delhi accounts for 38.8% of the total criminal cases reported across the 19 cities, followed by Bengaluru at 8.9% and Mumbai at 7.7%. The city also reported the highest number of murder cases at 479 (21.8%), followed by Bengaluru at 229 cases (10.4%) and Patna at 195 cases (8.9%).

Of 382 cases of crimes reported against foreign nationals across the country, 154 were from Delhi, 38 from Maharashtra and 33 from Puducherry.

Of 4,94,404 theft cases reported across the country last year, 2,13,765 cases were auto theft cases. Delhi once again topped the list of auto theft cases at 38,644, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 34,480 cases and Maharashtra at 22,435.

