NCB busts 3 drug cartels; 6, including 4 foreigners, held

Delhi Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested six persons, including four foreign nationals, in three separate drugs cartels busted by its officials. In the first case, NCB officials arrested a Bolivian woman, identified as Fernando R Gradega (20), on Monday from the Delhi airport and seized 3.2 kg cocaine.

“Based on information by Gradega, who arrived from Ethiopia, two Manipur women, Lhingpichang (28) and S Khan, who would have received the consignment, were arrested,” said Deputy Director General (northern region) Taj Hassan. Further information from Gradega led to the arrest of a Nigerian, identified as Odonga C Stephen (38), he added.

In the second incident, NCB officials nabbed a Bolivian man, S J Fernando, who had allegedly swallowed 50 drug-filled pills before arriving in India. “Fernando was nabbed from the airport on May 12 and was put on medical treatment for ejection of the pills, which contained 500 gram cocaine,” said Hassan.

In the third incident, the NCB arrested a South African national, Franklyn R Zodwa, when he was allegedly trying to send a drug parcel containing 440gms amphetamine to Australia from a post office in Delhi.

