NCB arrests Tanzanian man with drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Delhi

Officials of the agency said Lyimo was carrying two packets of heroin, totaling 4.8 kg, in his registered baggage and had arrived in Mumbai yesterday from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia). (Representational Image) Officials of the agency said Lyimo was carrying two packets of heroin, totaling 4.8 kg, in his registered baggage and had arrived in Mumbai yesterday from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia). (Representational Image)

A 31-year-old Tanzanian man has been arrested here by the Narcotics Control Bureau for allegedly smuggling in heroin estimated to be worth Rs 1 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

Brayton N Lyimo was apprehended by the sleuths of the agency at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport yesterday night after he landed here from Mumbai.

“The man was intercepted at the airport as the agency was working on some intelligence inputs on the activities of international drug cartels.

“His contacts in Delhi and few other places are under our scanner,” NCB Zonal Director Madho Singh said.

Officials of the agency said Lyimo was carrying two packets of heroin, totaling 4.8 kg, in his registered baggage and had arrived in Mumbai yesterday from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia).

He later took a flight for Delhi where he was intercepted by the NCB sleuths and arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

They said the contraband was handed over to Lyimo by an African in Tanzania and he had to hand this over to a Nigerian living here, they said.

The Tanzanian man had come to India once earlier which was in January last year, officials said. The estimated value of the seized consignment is about Rs 1 crore, they said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App