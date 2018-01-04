National Green Tribunal warrant against DMRC chief Mangu Singh

DMRC managing director Mangu Singh. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/File) DMRC managing director Mangu Singh. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/File)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a bailable warrant against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Mangu Singh since DMRC officials have failed to appear before the court and apprise it on the installation of rainwater harvesting systems.

The bench, headed by acting NGT chairperson Justice U D Salvi, passed the order after noting that nobody from DMRC appeared before it despite its earlier order directing the Metro body’s senior-most officer to be present before it.

The tribunal had directed the official to be present to explain why rainwater harvesting system could not be installed at some locations of the Delhi Metro.

“None present on behalf of the DMRC despite its presence being felt necessary as per the order dated December 4, 2017. Consequently, we issue bailable warrants against the Managing Director, DMRC, at a sum of Rs 20,000 to the satisfaction of the arresting officer in exercise of our powers…,” the bench said.

Reacting to the warrant, DMRC sources said, “We will take appropriate and necessary corrective action in the matter.”

The matter will be heard again on February 14. The tribunal had earlier slapped fines on four real estate developers here after it was found that the rainwater harvesting system installed on their premises was not functional.

