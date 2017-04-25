Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; temperature goes down

Delhi rain (Source: ANI) Delhi rain (Source: ANI)

Delhi saw a pleasent change in weather from the reeling high temperature Tuesday evening when rain and thundershowers finally made their way to the city, as a result mercury has fallen by several notches and at present, temperature is hovering around 21°C.

The mercury level had touched 40 degrees C mark to make it a sweltering summer before May began. According to the MeT department, Safdarjung observatory (the organisation that measures city’s temperature officially) registered a maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius.

The Palam observatory registered a maximum temperature 38.8 degrees Celsius. The areas such as Lodhi Road, Ridge an Ayanagar recorded a day temperature of 38, 39 and 38.4 respectively.

The minimum temperature was clocked at 23.8 degree Celsius, a notch above the normal. Humidity levels hover between 55 and 22 per cent. The MeT office has also forecasted the possibility of thunder and lightning for tomorrow. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 38 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the official said.

On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were pegged at 37.8 and 25.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

(Inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 25, 2017 11:37 pm