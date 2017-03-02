Man out on bail shot at in East Delhi

A 50-year-old man out on bail in a rape case was allegedly shot at by some men in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area. Mohammad Mehmood suffered two bullet injuries in the attack on Wednesday and was rushed to a hospital, said a senior police officer, adding he is out of danger.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed nearby.

Mehmood was an accused in two rape cases of which one has been dismissed by the High Court and the other is in the trial stage, the officer said.

Mehmood was shot at by some men last night when he was walking towards his home in Kishan Kunj around 11.45 PM.

It is suspected that the incident is a fallout of enmity.

DCP (East) Omvir Singh said some persons have been detained and are being questioned.