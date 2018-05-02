Narela double murder, robbery case: 5 arrested including one after encounter with Delhi police

Bharat Bhushan alias Toni, was allegedly involved in double murder of two custodians of cash of a cash van and robbed Rs 12 lakh in Narela last week. Bharat Bhushan alias Toni, was allegedly involved in double murder of two custodians of cash of a cash van and robbed Rs 12 lakh in Narela last week.

A 30-year-old man, allegedly involved in a double murder and cash van robbery in Narela last week, was arrested following a brief encounter in Rohini’s Shahbad Dairy area Wednesday morning. Police said four of his associates were arrested on Tuesday night.

Bharat Bhushan alias Toni, was allegedly involved in double murder of two custodians of cash of a cash van and robbed Rs 12 lakh in Narela last week.

Police said Toni was traveling in Maruti Eeco van while going towards Bawana at Bahadurshah Marg in Bharound at around 5.30 am. A team of Delhi police special cell chasing him signalled him to stop but he opened fire at them.

“In retaliation, we also had to fire at him in which he received two bullet wounds in his leg. One constable also hit with his bullet however, he escaped unhurt as he was wearing bullet proof jacket,” said a police officer.

A total of 13 rounds fired from both the sides. Police said they have recovered a pistol and four live cartridges from accused.

Toni has been admitted to Ambedkar hospital where he is recuperating. Police said three of his associates — Deepak, Gurcharan, Mahavir and Vikas — were nabbed on Tuesday night from the same area. They are also being interrrogated.

Following their arrest police claimed to have solved over dozen of cases of robberies and murder. Police said Toni was running a gang and he is suspected to be the mastermind of all Narela robbery.

