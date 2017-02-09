Narcotics officers in Delhi clash with 3 drug peddlers, 2 flee

High drama unfolded as officials of the Delhi zone Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had a violent scuffle with three Africans outside Indira Gandhi International Airport on February 6. However, two of them managed to give officials the slip, while one was arrested by Delhi Police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said, “We have arrested one African, Nnabuike Paul, and registered a case.”

The drama took place on Monday when an NCB team laid a trap and were waiting for one Charles Ofor Damijo after receiving information that he was carrying drugs.

“Three officers were waiting outside the airport when Damijo arrived around 3.30 pm. Two other men from Africa came to receive him and, after booking a taxi, Damijo put his luggage inside the car. At this time, they were waylaid by NCB officials,” police sources said.

Sources said the three turned violent after being stopped. One of them allegedly hit a constable on the head, injuring him. “Taking advantage of the situation, Damijo and an associate escaped while the NCB arrested Paul, who came from Mumbai to receive Damijo. Paul has an illegal passport and visa,” police sources said.

Last week, NCB had arrested two African women with 4 kg Colombian cocaine. The seizure, worth Rs 28 crore, from a hotel in Mahipalpur was the third such haul in the past month.