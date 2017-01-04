Najeeb Jung’s parting shot: Seven cases against Delhi govt referred to CBI

Najeeb Jung. (PTI Photo) Najeeb Jung. (PTI Photo)

Weeks before demitting office, former Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung referred seven cases of alleged irregularities against the AAP government to the CBI. Some of these cases are based on the findings of the Shunglu committee, which submitted its report to the L-G’s office in November last year.

The agency has already registered two FIRs and one preliminary enquiry (PE) based on the references received from Jung’s office. “CBI is examining four more cases with regard to decisions taken by the Delhi government. If the allegations are found credible, more cases will be filed,” said a government official privy to the details.

The two cases registered by the agency based on the Shunglu committee report include an FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with his appointment as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board. The other case involves appointment of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal, a senior resident at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, as OSD to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Sources said the PE has been registered with regard to an appointment made by the Delhi government and involves the relative of a minister.

In October last year, Jung had declared the reconstitution of the Delhi Waqf Board and the appointment of its chairman and its CEO “illegal and void ab initio” — a move that escalated the stand-off between him and the AAP government. While Amanatullah had been appointed chairman of the Board, retired IPS officer Mehboob Alam had been appointed its CEO.

Both appointments were struck down by the L-G “for not having obtained the approval of the competent authority”. Responding to the L-G’s order, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that “obstacles” were being created to hamper the “good work” being done by the AAP government.

Amanatullah, who represents Okhla constituency in south Delhi, was also arrested in September in connection with an alleged sexual harassment case filed by his relative.

The CBI registered a case in connection with the appointment of OSD to Satyendar Jain on December 29 last year, based on reference from the L-G’s office and a complaint by the vigilance department. In its complaint, the vigilance department had claimed that Aggarwal was appointed as Senior Resident (Ortho) in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya on an ad hoc basis on August 10, 2015, even though there was no proposal to engage an SR and no such post was available. He was subsequently appointed OSD to Jain.

The Shunglu committee, which was formed by Jung to examine over 400 files on decisions taken by the AAP regime, submitted its report to the L-G office on November 27 last year. The cases were referred to CBI after examination of the report.

Jung had formed the committee, chaired by former CAG V K Shunglu, on August 30 last year to examine “irregularities” and “infirmities” in the files of the Delhi government. Former chief election commissioner N Gopalaswami and ex-chief vigilance commissioner Pradeep Kumar were members of the committee. The decision was taken after the Delhi High Court ordered that the L-G was the administrator of the capital.