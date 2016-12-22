Najeeb Jung resigns: All you need to know about the outgoing Lieutenant Governor

After completing his education, Jung joined the Indian Administrative Services in 1973 and was part of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. After completing his education, Jung joined the Indian Administrative Services in 1973 and was part of the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

In a sudden move that has left many surprised, Najeeb Jung, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi resigned from his post on Thursday. While he has not provided any reason for his resignation, according to Raj Bhawan, Jung is planning to return to academia. Born in Delhi in January 1951, Jung completed his school education from St. Columbus, Delhi. He went on to pursue a Bachelors and a Masters degree in History from University of Delhi and later did an MA in Social Policy and Planning in Developing Countries from London School of Economics.

WATCH VIDEO

After completing his education, Jung joined the Indian Administrative Services in 1973 and was a part of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He also served as the Joint Secretary to Government of India in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas from 1994 to 1999 after which he resigned from service and went back to the United Kingdom when he once again returned to academia in the department of energy studies in Oxford University.

Post his return he joined Reliance industries, leading operations at the company’s Barakhamba road office in New Delhi. He took care of the group’s relations with the government and supervised lobbyist Nira Radia. Jung’s stint with Reliance came under heavy criticism and was seen as unethical.

He once again moved back to academia from the corporate world and in 2009, was appointed Vice Chancellor at Jamia Milia Islamia University, New Delhi. As Vice-Chancellor, Jung wrote extensively on issues related to the Muslim community.

Jung was appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in July 2013. Since his appointment he has been in a constant tussle with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Jung’s clashes with Kejriwal mainly had to do with appointment of bureaucrats and the jurisdiction of administrative powers. His resignation came 18 months before the completion of his tenure, leaving those in the political circuit surprised. In a public statement following his resignation, Jung thanked the people of Delhi for their support, particularly during the one of President’s rule in the state.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd