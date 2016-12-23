Latest News
  • Najeeb Jung meets PM Narendra Modi after resigning as Delhi Lt Governor

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2016 12:40 pm
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung on Friday reached Prime Minister Office (PMO) after he tendered his resignation on Thursday, reports news agency ANI. Jung’s resignation on Thursday came as a surprise for many as nobody reportedly had the indication of him contemplating the decision.

Meanwhile, Jung and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also met on Friday for breakfast at Raj Niwas in New Delhi. Jung and Kejriwal have had a strained relationship as both of them clashed on several occasions over functioning of the government.

However, sources close to Jung said that Jung’s resignation was not a result of this acrimony between both the parties. Kejriwal, when asked about he same, also said that the former LG had quit from his position because of ‘personal reasons’.

