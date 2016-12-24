Najafgarh: Man accused of shooting 17-yr-old held

The man accused of allegedly killing his 17-year-old friend inside a Mercedes near her house in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh last Tuesday has been arrested, police said on Friday. Police have also recovered some video clips from the accused’s phone, where he can be seen showing the gun off.

Confirming the arrest, DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar said the accused, identified as Shubham, will be questioned to ascertain the exact sequence of events. The murder weapon and the car have been seized.

Police sources said the killing was a fallout of a love triangle. The accused had even fought with the girl because her friend, Nitin, was calling her repeatedly. “Matters got worse when Nitin entered into an argument with him right before he shot the girl,” said an officer.

Police said the licensed pistol belonged to the other friend who was with them, Yogesh, who got it after he was attacked six years ago.

Minutes before the incident, the victim had called her mother and claimed that something bad had happened to her. This was one of the many telephonic conversations between the two on the day of the incident.

Police said the girl had lied to her mother and said she had gone out with Nitin. She even made Shubham pretend to be Nitin and speak to her mother, added police.