Najafgarh: Biometric machine stolen from school principal office

The office of an MCD school principal was burgled, with the accused taking away a biometric machine, attendance registers, a computer and utensils for midday meals. The incident, which took place in Dwarka’s Najafgarh, was reported to the police on March 19. No arrest has been made so far.

According to police, a case of theft has been registered at Najafgarh police station on a complaint by Sunita Bajaj, principal of MCD Primary School. In the complaint, she said that on Saturday afternoon, she found the lock of her office broken and a biometric system that was fixed on the wall gone, along with the attendance register and some other items such as a metallic bell and utensils.

Police said the assailants might be trying to “mislead” investigators by stealing some of the items. The broken lock was first noticed by the school security guard, who alerted the principal.

The principal told police that on the evening of March 17, she had gone to her house after locking the office. She told police that the burglary appears to have taken place in the intervening night of March 17-18. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh confirmed the incident.

Police said they suspect the role of insiders, but are also exploring other angles. According to an MCD officer, the biometric system was launched in 2016 in MCD schools to make all employees switch to the machine to register their attendance. “If anybody does not sign into the machine on time, his one-day salary is deducted,” said the MCD official.

Police said during investigation, it was found that no CCTV camera was installed on and around the premises of the school. The school operates up to Class V. “We have constituted a team and a few staff members have been questioned. So far, there are no leads but we are optimistic that the case will be solved soon,” said the officer.

