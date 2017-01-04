Delhi animal board raids Naga constables’ dorm, seizes cat meat

Two constables belonging to the Nagaland Armed Police have landed in trouble after being accused of consuming dog and cat meat. On December 29, the Delhi State Animal Welfare Board raided their rooms at the Central Police Radio Training Institute (CPRTI) campus and seized the carcass of a feline stuffed inside a polythene bag, Mail Online reported. The two accused were identified as V Vihuto Awomi and Vi Toho, who reportedly confessed that they intended to consume it. They, however, claimed that the cat was killed by a dog and the meat was brought with the intention of cooking it as they did not want it to go to waste. “We are used to eating flesh of cats, dogs and other animals,” they reportedly told officials.

The complainant was an officer with the CPRTI who said that foul smell emanated from the duos kitchen. A block of wood splattered with dried blood and iron rods were also seized during the raid. The two, who were deputed to the CPRTI, have now been recalled from by the Delhi Police.

Animal activist Sonya Ghosh, who was part of the raid, told Mail Today: “The complainant, who is an officer in the institute itself, told us that the two were in the habit of killing small birds and animals daily. They did this with the help of slingshots inside the forest campus. Allegedly, even a langur was killed and its tail hung in the room as a memento. We could not find it but there was a locked cupboard and trunk.”

A CPRTI official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Mail Today that the constables were skilled bird catchers, who used to kill them using slingshots and cook them privately. Similar incidents in the past have lead to clashes between locals and those from the northeast community over missing dogs in Munirka and Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi.

