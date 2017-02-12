NAFED scam: ED attaches Rs 14 cr assets of pvt firm MD’s wife

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 14 crore here belonging to the wife of managing director of a private company in connection with the multi-crore NAFED scam case. The Additional MD of NAFED had allegedly conspired with the firm to import raw sugar and sell it by entering into three high seas sale (HSS) agreements without charging any cost for the commodity.

The ED had registered the case on the basis of a CBI chargesheet, which alleged that M K International bought more than 1 lakh tonnes of imported raw sugar from NAFED in 2004-05 at a cost of Rs 112 crore without any collateral and the company sold the same for profit. The firm, however, did not pay Rs 43 crore it owed to NAFED.

The property attached belongs to Abhilasha Aggarwal, wife of M K Aggarwal, sources said. ENS