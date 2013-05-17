My Space: Amrita Puri

Written by EXPRESS FEATURES SERVICE | Published: May 17, 2013 3:24 am
An irritating habit I need to quit: Going to sleep with the lights on without changing my clothes
How much money do you carry in your wallet: About one or two thousand
The theme song of my life: Dear Prudence
If not an actor,you would probably be: A travel writer
A dialogue I have repeated most often in front of the mirror: The thing is I dont really care
Guilty Pleasure: Chocolate
On my speed dial: Mom
An app I use the most: Google maps
If they make a movie on your life,who would you want to play you: Jennifer Lawrence
