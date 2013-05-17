Presents Latest News

My Space: Amrita Puri

Going to sleep with the lights on without changing my clothes

Written by EXPRESS FEATURES SERVICE | Published: May 17, 2013 3:24 am
An irritating habit I need to quit: Going to sleep with the lights on without changing my clothes

How much money do you carry in your wallet: About one or two thousand

The theme song of my life: Dear Prudence

If not an actor,you would probably be: A travel writer

A dialogue I have repeated most often in front of the mirror: The thing is I dont really care

Guilty Pleasure: Chocolate

On my speed dial: Mom

An app I use the most: Google maps

If they make a movie on your life,who would you want to play you: Jennifer Lawrence

