Arvind Kejriwal’s wife tweets in response to Kapil Mishra: My brother in law no more

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, took to Twitter on Monday and said that her brother-in-law was no more after sacked minister Kapil Mishra had alleged in a press conference that Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain had helped the former’s brother-in-law in clearing a land deal.
“My brother in law is no more n this stupid man is speaking all written script without any mind,” Sunita Kejriwal said in her tweet referring to Mishra.
My brother in law is no more n this stupid man is speaking all written script without any mind.
— Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) May 8, 2017
Meanwhile, AAP’s PAC met on Monday and took the decision to suspend Mishra’s premiere party membership. The series of allegations and counter-allegations began on Saturday after Mishra was removed from Kejriwal’s Delhi Cabinet.
As soon as the news of his removal from the Cabinet surfaced, Mishra took to Twitter and claimed that he will make a big expose related to water tanker scam. Addressing the media on Sunday, Mishra trained his guns at Kejriwal and accused him of having received Rs 2 crore in bribe.
Mishra alleged that he had seen Health Minister Satyendar Jain handing the cash to Kejriwal at latter’s official residence. The AAP, however, rubbished all the allegations and in-turn accused Mishra of colluding with the BJP. Speaking to media on Monday, Mishra intensified his attack and further claimed that Jain had actually helped Kejriwal’s brother-in-law in acquiring a piece of land in Delhi’s Chhattarpur area.
The rift in AAP comes close to the heels of another internal crisis the party was facing after party’s senior leader Kumar Vishwas was accused by Amanatullah Khan of working for BJP. Vishwas was later made the chief of party’s Rajasthan unit and Khan was shown the door.
Meanwhile, Congress and BJP have jumped to the opportunity and demanded Kejriwal’s resignation from the CM post and launching a probe against him.
- May 8, 2017 at 10:11 pmNo smoke without fire.Kejurriddin is not honest as thought.Reply
- May 8, 2017 at 10:09 pmNeither the Congress nor BJP - the Ram aur Shyam of Indian corruption- should say anything at all about whatever is happening within AAP. They should just keep quiet and reflect on how between the two of them they have brought the entire country to the shameful state it is in...Reply
- May 8, 2017 at 10:04 pmThe allegation raised is for brother-in-law's Bansal family and not for the brother-in-law specifically. With due respect to the dead, the question that Ms. Kejriwal should answer is - "Does the Bansal family have a farm in Chhattarpur or not? If yes, can they prove no shady measures were used in acquistion?". If she can answer this truthfully, there is no need for BJP rant in this matter.Reply