Arvind Kejriwal’s wife tweets in response to Kapil Mishra: My brother in law no more

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with his wife Sunita Kejriwal (Representational image). (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with his wife Sunita Kejriwal (Representational image). (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, took to Twitter on Monday and said that her brother-in-law was no more after sacked minister Kapil Mishra had alleged in a press conference that Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain had helped the former’s brother-in-law in clearing a land deal.

“My brother in law is no more n this stupid man is speaking all written script without any mind,” Sunita Kejriwal said in her tweet referring to Mishra.

Meanwhile, AAP’s PAC met on Monday and took the decision to suspend Mishra’s premiere party membership. The series of allegations and counter-allegations began on Saturday after Mishra was removed from Kejriwal’s Delhi Cabinet.

As soon as the news of his removal from the Cabinet surfaced, Mishra took to Twitter and claimed that he will make a big expose related to water tanker scam. Addressing the media on Sunday, Mishra trained his guns at Kejriwal and accused him of having received Rs 2 crore in bribe.

Mishra alleged that he had seen Health Minister Satyendar Jain handing the cash to Kejriwal at latter’s official residence. The AAP, however, rubbished all the allegations and in-turn accused Mishra of colluding with the BJP. Speaking to media on Monday, Mishra intensified his attack and further claimed that Jain had actually helped Kejriwal’s brother-in-law in acquiring a piece of land in Delhi’s Chhattarpur area.

The rift in AAP comes close to the heels of another internal crisis the party was facing after party’s senior leader Kumar Vishwas was accused by Amanatullah Khan of working for BJP. Vishwas was later made the chief of party’s Rajasthan unit and Khan was shown the door.

Meanwhile, Congress and BJP have jumped to the opportunity and demanded Kejriwal’s resignation from the CM post and launching a probe against him.

