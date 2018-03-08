Mansarovar Park murders: Clean chit to guard’s wife

Four women and the security guard of their mansion were found dead on October 7, 2017. (Express photo) Four women and the security guard of their mansion were found dead on October 7, 2017. (Express photo)

IN its chargesheet in the Mansarovar Park murders — where four women and a security guard were killed — the Delhi Police Crime Branch has given a clean chit to the guard’s wife, and said that they have enough proof against the eight arrested accused.

The dead women, Urmila Jindal (78) and her three daughters, Sangeeta Gupta (52), Nupur Jindal (48) and Anjali Jindal (45), used to live in a mansion, spread over 24,000 square feet, with about 40 members of their extended family. They were found with their throats slit on October 7. Their first-floor flat had been ransacked. Their security guard, Rakesh, was found dead on the ground floor.

On December 7, police had arrested eight people, including Rakesh’s son Anuj, and son-in-law Vikas, who worked as a sweeper in GTB Hospital, based on mobile dump data.

In its 800-page chargesheet filed before a city court Wednesday, the Crime Branch said it had considered Rakesh’s wife as a suspect, as her son hid the stolen money and goods in their home. Police said Anuj did not give any hint to his mother that he had killed his father. She, however, suspected that Anuj may have had a role in the incident but did not confront him. When the Crime Branch team questioned her, she hinted about her son’s alleged involvement. When a woman officer counselled her later, she broke down.

Apart from jewellery, police said they have recovered a Swiss watch and Rs 1.3 lakh that the accused stole from the house. Urmila’s youngest daughter had identified the watch, police said.

Police have also seized the clothes and shoes that the accused wore during the crime as well as the weapons used — two knives and a scissor.

The chargesheet also states that Rakesh was the one who allegedly came up with the plan to rob his employers but he did not want any member of the family killed. Afraid that he would reveal the plan to police, the accused killed him as well.

Police said after the crime, the men hurriedly picked up cash and valuables and fled the house. They went to a nearby park, distributed the loot and went home. Police sources said they are awaiting the forensic report of fingerprints of the accused.

