Murdered toilet caretaker was to get married in December, two arrested

The caretaker of a public toilet, who was stabbed to death on Tuesday after he objected to people consuming drugs, was set to get married in December, his family told The Indian Express. Family members added that he hadn’t visited the toilet complex in a month because he had been getting his house renovated before the wedding. His mother had been looking after the complex for the time being.

The Delhi Police Wednesday arrested two people in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, when the victim, Rahul (22), went to fetch his mother, she told him that some men consuming drugs inside had misbehaved with her. When Rahul tried to stop them, he was stabbed to death, police said.

The victim’s family has been taking care of the toilet complex for the last 12 years. Rahul’s father, Ramesh Kumar, took charge of the premises from his friend after the latter left for Bihar. Rahul and his mother, Shyamlata, started doing the job after Kumar died 10 months ago following a four-year fight with paralysis.

“Four boys came around 2 pm to use the bathroom but did not come out for two hours. When I went to check, I saw them consuming drugs and told them to leave immediately. As the argument escalated, I slapped one of them and they slapped me too,” Shyamlata told The Indian Express.

That’s when Rahul arrived and was informed by his mother about what had happened.

According to Shyamlata, when Rahul intervened, the accused first beat him up with a rod and then stabbed him at multiple places.

After the initial scuffle, the men left, only to return in a larger group. They then attacked Rahul with a knife and a sword, police said.

“The scuffle between the victim and the accused started inside the toilet premises. They first dragged him to the lane in front of the complex, and then to the park next to it,” Mohit, a resident of the area who claimed to have witnessed the incident, told The Indian Express. On Wednesday, there were bloodstains on the lane and below a tree in the park.

Shyamlata said she sustained a sword injury when she tried to save Rahul. She also alleged the accused threatened to kill her if she approached police.

Rahul was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, where he was declared brought dead.

M N Tiwari, DCP (outer district), said, “We have arrested Sonu (24) and Sahil (23) in connection with the murder and recovered a blood-stained buttoned knife from their possession. Further investigation is on.” An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 302 and 34.

Saira Bano, who lives next to the park where Rahul was killed, said, “We were sleeping in our homes when I heard his screams. I came outside and saw him lying in the park, moaning in pain. The atmosphere has been tense since then. Last night, people did not leave their homes out of fear.”

Rahul’s family said they wanted him to get married at the same time as his sister, Rajini. They had been renovating the house and had made several visits to jewellery stores.

Rahul’s elder brother, Sagar, had died in 2012 after a sudden illness, following which their father suffered a paralytic attack. “I was happy that Rahul was there to support me. I had stopped grieving the death of my elder son and husband,” said Shyamlata.

