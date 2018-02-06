Murdered boy’s father meets CM Kejriwal: ‘Want justice, don’t care about religion’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Ankit’s father on Monday. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Ankit’s father on Monday. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

Amid a thick security blanket, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Raghubir Nagar Monday evening to meet the family of Ankit Saxena (23), who was allegedly killed by his girlfriend’s father five days ago.

For 20 minutes, Kejriwal sat outside the victim’s house with his ailing father, neighbours and friends and listened to the family’s appeal. “The CM promised medical assistance of any nature in a government or private hospital to Ankit’s parents. He also offered legal help, in case we need a good lawyer,” said Amit (36), a relative.

The father also appealed to the CM that the case be “fast-tracked and the harshest punishment be given to the culprits”.

On Thursday, Saxena was allegedly killed by the father of an 18-year-old woman from the minority community, with whom he was in a “relationship”.

“Mujhe kisi bhi mazhab se koi dikkat nahi hai… chaahe woh Hindu, Sikh, Christian ya Muslim ho. We don’t care which religion the culprits belong to, we only want justice, strict punishment so this doesn’t happen again,” Saxena’s father told Kejriwal.

“He (Kejriwal) didn’t say much, he listened… he said he supports us,” said Amit.

About 250 residents took out a candlelight march. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) About 250 residents took out a candlelight march. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

On Saturday evening, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari had visited the family and criticised the Delhi government for not offering help to Saxena’s family.

“We are so shaken as a family… we don’t have the time to think about how the government has reacted or not…,” said a relative of the victim.

As onlookers leaned in to hear what the CM had to say, Kejriwal listened to the father as he narrated the sequence of events on the night of the murder. “By the time Ankit’s parents reached the spot, he was being beaten up… the culprits began hitting his mother, he bent down to protect her and then he was stabbed. There were so many people there but no one came to help. His parents took him to the hospital in an e-rickshaw,” alleged Amit.

Minutes after Kejriwal left, close to 250 people marched with candles, from Ghodewala mandir in Raghubir Nagar till the entrance of the colony.

Saxena’s family and close friends, however, did not join the march. “It has been organised by residents of a different block and has been given a communal angle… Ankit’s father told us he wouldn’t take part, nor should we. One of his closest friends belongs to the minority community and went to Haridwar to scatter his ashes along with his family. How can we take part in something like this then,” said Ankit Rao (26), a close friend of the victim.

Meanwhile, deputy CM Manish Sisodia said: “We need to actively counter hate. We must object to WhatsApp, social media messages that propagate hate. Samaj ki aankhon mein pade parde ko humein kala se hatana hai. Our Department of Art, Culture and Languages will work on this as priority.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App