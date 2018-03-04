Murder of 18-year-old youth in Sonepat: Broken bangles, call records led police to minor girl

The boy was found dead in the shed where he slept. (Express Photo/Manoj Kumar) The boy was found dead in the shed where he slept. (Express Photo/Manoj Kumar)

Days after a 17-year-old girl was apprehended for allegedly shooting dead an 18-year-old boy in a village in Haryana’s Sonepat, police said the juvenile is in judicial custody and has been sent to an observation home. Police said the incident took place on February 20 in Ashrafpur Matindu village. The boy, Deepak, was found dead in a shed where he usually slept. Police had initially registered an FIR against four relatives of the girl, based on a complaint by Deepak’s father, Samundra Singh. He had alleged that they shot him as the girl would “talk to my son over the phone and meet him”.

“Deepak had told us about their relationship. We had even met her parents, telling them to keep an eye on her. But they said our son is the one who calls her up and asks her to meet him. They accused us of trying to ruin their daughter’s reputation and threatened to kill Deepak if he did not leave the girl alone,” Singh said. The girl’s wedding was called off in view of the investigation. The Sonepat Police found that the girl was behind the crime and arrested her. Police said she confessed to having procured the service revolver from her cousin, who works in the Border Security Force (BSF), without his knowledge.

Inspector Wazir Singh, SHO, Kharkhauda police station, said, “We questioned everyone from the girl’s family. She eventually confessed.” “We found broken pieces of her bangles in the shed. When we went through the call records, it emerged that she was the last person he had spoken to.It was difficult even for us to believe that she had committed the murder. But when her whole family was questioned in the wake of her revelations, the facts emerged and she was found to be speaking the truth,” a police source said.

“She was also made to load and use a similar revolver, which she was able to do without any difficulty,” the source said. According to police, the girl revealed that she and Deepak had been friends for several years but he had recently started pestering her to marry him. The night before her wedding, she told the police that he called her and threatened to kill her family and her husband if she did not run away with him.

“She said that she went to meet him to calm him down and carried the weapon as a precautionary measure,” Inspector Singh said. However, she and Deepak got into an argument. She told the police that he continued to threaten her and starting hurling abuses at her family. “She alleged that he then slapped her, following which she shot him,” an officer said.

