Municipal Elections: Sitting councillors may not get tickets, says BJP

IN WHAT could be a game changer for the BJP in the upcoming civic body polls, the party top brass has, in principle, decided not to give tickets to any of its sitting councillors or their family members in a bid to curb “parivaarwaad”. Instead, they plan on giving tickets to young party workers. Sources said the decision was taken at a meeting attended by senior BJP Delhi unit leaders and party national president Amit Shah in the capital on Sunday.

The official announcement is expected in a day or two.

The decision holds significance as winning the municipal corporations polls is vital for the party, which is riding high on its assembly win in Uttar Pradesh.

“The BJP cannot afford to lose the municipal polls to anyone at this point, especially to the AAP as it keeps blaming the BJP-ruled corporations for all the civic problems in the city. By winning Delhi, a message should go out that people still have faith in the BJP,” said a senior leader.

Many BJP leaders have said the AAP is a strong opponent. Hence, the party is leaving no stone unturned in wooing voters in the capital. As per its plan, the BJP has already targeted Poorvanchali voters in the capital by appointing Manoj Tiwari as the Delhi unit chief.

However, sources said the effect of not giving tickets to sitting councillors and their family members, if finalised, is yet to be seen. The party cadre are on their toes as the criteria for contesting elections is yet to be announced by the leadership. “However, the cadre is upbeat due to the BJP’s victories in local and assembly elections,” a senior leader said.

Another senior leader said, “The party is planning to throw its heavyweights into poll campaigning. Senior MPs and ministers will be addressing public meetings to ensure the BJP retains its hold on the corporations.”

The BJP has ruled the three municipal corporations for the past 10 years.