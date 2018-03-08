Mumtaz Mahal museum set to open by December

The Indian War Memorial Museum, the Swatantrata Senani museum and Swatantrata Sangram Sanghralaya will also move to Red Fort premises. (Archive) The Indian War Memorial Museum, the Swatantrata Senani museum and Swatantrata Sangram Sanghralaya will also move to Red Fort premises. (Archive)

It was in 1911 that Mumtaz Mahal, located inside the Red Fort premises, was converted into a museum at the behest of the British. Come December, the palace which was built by emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his beloved queen Mumtaz Mahal, will be open to the public as a monument for the first time in 107 years, according to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

“The museum has been dismantled and will be moved to one of the colonial-era buildings in the premises. The palace will be conserved and will be opened to public by year-end,” said N K Pathak, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI (Delhi circle).

The museum inside the palace housed miniature paintings and farmans belonging to emperor Akbar and his successors, and a Bahadur Shah Zafar gallery.

The plan is not just limited to Mumtaz Mahal. The Indian War Memorial museum housed inside Naubat Khana, the Swatantrata Senani museum and Swatantrata Sangram Sanghralaya will move to a new address within the premises. The Indian War Memorial Museum will be renamed, moved to B1, one of the colonial era buildings, and is expected to be ready by June. “It might be named ‘India’s participation in the First World War museum.’ It’s a congested museum, it needs more space. When the footfall is high, it gets chaotic…we were told to be ready before Independence Day, so that when PM Modi goes it all feels new” said an ASI official. The portion of the Naubat Khana that houses the museum too is being conserved.

The memorial museum has on display a diorama showcasing the Battle of Panipat; bomb fuses, shells, pistols and gunpowder flasks used during the First World War, among others. “When we create and curate the museum in the other building, we also plan to digitise it, use modern technology to moved with the times,” said the ASI official.

The Swatantrata Sangram Sanghralaya — which currently displays artefacts from 1857 to 1947 — will be renamed the “1857 museum” and will focus on the Revolt of 1857. This, too, will move to another colonial-era building by June. “The B2 building in the premises will house a Subhash Chandra Bose and Indian National Army (INA) museum, and will be ready by June,” the official said.

The Swatantrata Senani museum in Salimngarh fort near the Red Fort will be dismantled, and the items on display will be put at the Bose museum. It’s expected to be ready by June.

