Mukherjee Nagar ‘molestation’: 8 studying for SSC exam detained

Eight Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants have been detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday in connection with the alleged molestation of a woman in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on New Year’s eve. The alleged incident, captured on CCTV and mobile phones, purportedly shows two men pulling a woman off a motorbike and molesting her. Afterwards, policemen who tried to stop the assault are attacked by the two men and several others. The incident took place at 11.20 pm on December 31.

Sources said police have detained eight people on the basis of CCTV footage. “A team led by DCP (northwest district) Milind Dumbre is questioning them and trying to ascertain their role in the incident,” police said.

DCP Dumbre also confirmed that the men are being questioned, but did not divulge any other details.

After registering a case, police had shared details with several resident welfare associations and owners of coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar, seeking their help in identifying the assailants. “A CCTV footage shows several young men running before they get on their motorcycles. Police believe some of the men in the footage were part of the mob that later attacked the police outpost,” sources said.

Sources said the eight are from Haryana. They were staying in a rented accommodation in Delhi for the last two years. They were detained after investigators questioned nearly 1,350 students and also spotted them in the footage from near Batra police post.