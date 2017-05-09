MP ‘extortion’: Custody of woman lawyer extended

A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of a woman lawyer, accused of trying to extort money from Gujarat BJP MP K C Patel, by four days. Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava sought permission for the four-day judicial custody before Special Judge (P C Act) Hemani Malhotra on behalf of Delhi Police, saying that they need to record the woman’s voice sample and investigate the case from other angles.

The court, however, said the “voice sample cannot be taken without consent” and asked the woman if she was willing to give her consent. Once the woman agreed, Special Judge Malhotra marked the case before a magisterial court, where the woman recorded her consent to cooperate with the probe.

The woman had earlier filed a complaint, seeking lodging of an FIR against the MP for allegedly raping her. The case will come up for hearing before a metropolitan magistrate on May 12.

