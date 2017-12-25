Movement of mules, horses banned in West Delhi over glanders epidemic fears

The government has directed all veterinary officials of the Animal Husbandry Unit to take steps for ‘surveillance of the disease’. (File photo) The government has directed all veterinary officials of the Animal Husbandry Unit to take steps for ‘surveillance of the disease’. (File photo)

The Delhi government has banned the movement of equines – such as mules, horses and donkeys – in the city’s west district for three months as a precaution after the fatal glanders disease was found in seven animals.

The disease affects the family Equidae. It is transferable and equally dangerous to humans. The disease is commonly contracted by consuming food or water contaminated by the nasal discharge of the carrier animals. The government’s development department has issued a notification stating the ban, and an official said there were more than 3,000 horses in the national capital.

The government has directed all veterinary officials of the Animal Husbandry Unit to take steps for “surveillance of the disease” and collect test samples from all equines in their areas. According to the notification, the National Research Centre on Equines, Hisar, collected samples from 13 equines at Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre in west Delhi’s Raja Garden. Of these, seven samples were found positive for glanders and the animals affected by it were killed, said the official.

The government has directed equine owners to get their animals checked for the disease at the government laboratory in Hisar and communicate the details of sent samples and results to Divisional Commissioner Manisha Sexena. “In view of presence of this scheduled disease in West Revenue District of Delhi, to and fro equine movement in the district is hereby restricted for a period of three months with effect from the date of publication of this notification in the Gazette,” the notification stated.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App