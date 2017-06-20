Move to make Dyal Singh day college runs into opposition

Currently the building runs both Dyal Singh evening and morning colleges. Currently the building runs both Dyal Singh evening and morning colleges.

Even as the Delhi University academic council prepares to discuss the conversion of Dyal Singh (Evening) College into a morning college on Tuesday, the staff council of the morning college has opposed the move. The council has written to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, stating infrastructure is not adequate.

The council passed a resolution stating that they have “no objection to the conversion… but it should not be in the same campus space”. The college is located at Lodhi Road in south Delhi.

“This will not only have a negative impact on the present health of the institute, but will have long-term consequences that will destroy the college. The recent evaluation of the NAAC committees has also pointed out strong infrastructural deficiencies,” said the resolution.

Dyal Singh (Evening) College was established to cater to the needs of working students, particularly displaced persons coming from Pakistan in the aftermath of Partition. The morning college argued that the bifurcation will only add to the problem of resources, as the DMRC has taken away a substantial part of the land.

“The shortage of land in the college was also accepted by the then Union minister, who had issued orders to compensate land for land rather than doing so monetarily,” read the letter.

The council also said the building cannot accommodate more than 2,000 students. With the conversion, the strength of the students will increase to 6,000. The resolution also mentions that the college already has a space crunch for sports facilities, library and hostels. They also claim this has hampered holding of tutorials.

Countering the arguments, Pawan Kumar Sharma, principal of the evening college, said the conversion will be done in a phased manner. He added that construction of seven temporary classrooms has begun and will be completed before the current academic session begins.

“As for infrastructure, we require around 15 classrooms for simultaneous engagement of classes initially. Moreover, the MCD has approved an academic block with 15 classrooms, construction of which has already started…,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the university inspection committee has said that the governing body should set up a panel to oversee bifurcation, demarcation of boundaries and division of assets and financial resources. In the past, three evening colleges — Khalsa College in Dev Nagar, Ram Lal Anand Evening and Deshbhandu Evening — were converted to morning colleges.

