Move comes after SC rejected airline plea: After SpiceJet, IndiGo set to shift flights to and from 10 cities to T2

Flights are being shifted to T2 so that T1 can be expanded Flights are being shifted to T2 so that T1 can be expanded

A day after low-cost carrier SpiceJet partially moved its operations to Delhi Airport’s Terminal-2, its competitor and India’s largest airline, IndiGo, said it will relocate flights to and from 10 cities to the new terminal from March 25. IndiGo Friday said it will operate flights connecting Delhi with Bengaluru, Chennai, Bagdogra, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar, Srinagar, Raipur, Amritsar, Udaipur and Visakhapatnam from the revamped terminal of the capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). On Thursday, SpiceJet announced moving seven of its routes to T2.

Another no-frills airline, GoAir, had in October moved its entire operations from T1 to T2, following a directive from IGI’s operator, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL). DIAL had also asked IndiGo and SpiceJet to move part of their operations to the new terminal, but IndiGo moved court seeking a stay on DIAL’s order, citing inconvenience to passengers.

SpiceJet had also refused to move its operations if IndiGo did not relocate. This had become a hurdle in DIAL’s plan for expansion of T1. However, following the Supreme Court’s decision last month — dismissing IndiGo’s petition against the airport operator — the two carriers have announced their decisions to relocate some of their flights. “IndiGo will be moving about a third of its flights to T2 from March 25. This is to aid the promised expansion of airport facilities in Delhi. We have kept the process very simple. Flights that are being moved will have a four-digit number starting with 2. So simply put, any IndiGo flight with a number between 2000 and 2999 will be departing and landing in T2,” IndiGo’s president and wholetime director Aditya Ghosh said in a statement.

Similarly, SpiceJet has also allocated four-digit numbers starting with ‘8’ for its flights operating from T2. These include flights to and from Ahmedabad, Kochi, Goa, Gorakhpur, Patna, Pune and Surat. “DIAL has committed to constant shuttle buses between T1 and T2 for connecting passengers. To keep it hassle-free, IndiGo will be checking-in the bags of connecting passengers to the final destination,” Ghosh said.

IndiGo also said that for passengers who miss their flights due to the change in terminal, the airline will rebook the flights at no extra charge. DIAL is looking to expand the passenger handling capacity of the two terminals, recommission operations at T2 and building a new runway, in addition to the three existing ones, by 2021.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App