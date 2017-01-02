Move after widespread criticism: BJP scraps plan to distribute laddoos

Manoj Tiwari (PTI Photo) Manoj Tiwari (PTI Photo)

The BJP has decided to call off its plan to distribute sweets to every household after facing ridicule from several quarters. The party had decided to distribute sweets as a “thank you note” for the public support to the Centre’s move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in November.

The newly appointed state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the “humble and simple decision” of distributing laddoos was blown out of proportion. “Now no laddoo and no thank you note. Now only our cadres will go to each house to thank and discuss the demonetisation move,” Tiwari said.

Senior leaders in the party said the decision to distribute sweets had made the party a subject of ridicule in the media and among the people.

“The Opposition will incite its supporters and the genuine gesture to thank people will turn into a controversial one. The intention was good, but the time was not right,” said a senior party leader.

The state BJP chief said instead of distributing thank you notes and laddoos, he is spending nights at Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters. “I am staying with families at JJ clusters from New Year Eve for a week. This way, we will be able to interact with them and understand their problems. I have held meetings in every district with party workers and they have been told to look after different areas and give me feedback,” added Tiwari.

The Indian Express had, on December 13, reported that BJP cadres would knock on every door in the city to distribute sweets in their areas as a mark of appreciation for the public support. “From January1 till January 10, the cadre would thank the people for supporting demonetisation for the inconvenience caused to them,” Tiwari had said. After this announcement, Tiwari had reiterated his decision to distribute laddoos with a thank you note.