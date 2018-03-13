Mounted police unit depleted as five more horses ride off into the sunset

At Friendicoes, where the horses have been shifted. At Friendicoes, where the horses have been shifted.

Badshah, Shiva, Nakul, Feroze and Chetak will not participate in any more sporting events or take part in the Independence Day and Republic Day parades. Having completed their tenure, the five stallions of the Delhi Mounted Police Unit have now been handed over to an NGO.

While Badshah, Shiva and Nakul where sports horses, Feroze and Chetak were used to maintain law and order and put on duty during events. “The horses were retired on Thursday following a medical check-up. They have been handed over to Friendicoes. With their retirement, the number of horses in the Mounted Unit has come down to 26,” said a police officer.

DCP (P&L) S K Sinha told The Indian Express that they will have to buy new horses for the unit. “The proposal to buy 15 horses is in the pipeline. It could happen in the next few months,” he said. While the number of horses in the unit would normally hover around 90, it came down to 36 in 2016. Police said many horses were retired, while some died.

A rider of the rank of head constable, said, “Badshah could understand his handlers, which got him many medals at sports events. He won gold thrice, and silver over 10 times in jumping. He could give any young horse a challenge. But he had to go as he has completed 16 years in service.” Sixteen years is the official age of retirement for stallions in the unit.

Police said Shiva, too, was an expert in jumping and tent pegging, and had won multiple medals. Dr Akhilesh Gupta from Friendicoes said the horses have been taken to a shelter in Gurgaon. “They are old but their condition is fine,” he said. Of the remaining horses, 22 are lodged in the stable yard at the Provisioning and Logistics Unit of the Delhi Police in north Delhi’s Civil Lines. Four others are kept at Jharoda Kalan. Back in the 1980s, sources said, the Civil Lines stable had 80 horses.

Police said the horses eat a mixture of barley, Bengal gram and choker (an animal feed which is their favourite food). They are also given grass in the evening as a supplement, they said. Each horse has a handler belonging to the constable or head constable rank. The horses are mostly bought from the Indian Army when they are two-and-a-half years old. They get training once they are inducted into the force. Once police gauge what they’re good at, they are trained further in the particular field.

For the past decade, no new horse has been inducted into the unit, and the number has been decreasing with each year. A mare retired in December 2014, four stallions in September 2016, and two more horses earlier this year. A stallion, Bhima, that had been in service for 16 years, died after a brief illness in June 2015. The Delhi Mounted Police unit was established during the 1930s and has grown in use and stature ever since, despite mechanisation of the force.

