Mother, only 19, reconciles with death of second child in Delhi’s Nehru Place

Laxmi's mother Sharda looks at her picture. Source: Gajendra Yadav

For the first 10 minutes after her three-year-old daughter Laxmi was crushed under a private bus in Nehru Place, her mother struggled to identify if it was indeed her daughter’s body. The girl’s face was crushed, so her mother, Sharda, herself only 19, tried looking for her in the vicinity, still hopeful that the accident victim was not her daughter.

But a few minutes later, she looked at the body again and recognised the pink sweater she had bought for her daughter two months ago. The loss seemed to weigh heavier given that this is the second child Sharda has lost — her three-year-old son Teju died of pneumonia two years ago.

A poster child for the NGO, Centre for Holistic Development, which campaigns for distributing free milk to homeless girls, Laxmi had stepped on to the outer ring road when her mother was cooking on Monday evening. She died at the spot.

Because Sharda had been suffering from tuberculosis for the last two years, she had not been able to breastfeed Laxmi, which had hampered the child’s growth.

Sharda is one of 40-odd people who have made the area under the flyover their home. Delhi government has provided a night shelter under the flyover, but people there still spend most of the time outside.

Laxmi’s parents, who came to Delhi from Rajasthan in search of work a few years ago, were overjoyed when they saw her face on the poster. Now, the posters remind them of the tragedy — at least two such posters have already been removed.

“It hurts to see her face again,” said Sharda, who regrets not keeping a close watch on Laxmi.

Laxmi’s father Mukesh, a daily wage labourer, said he hasn’t eaten since the incident. He added that all he wants now is to “find the driver”. Police have registered a case of rash driving and death due to negligence against the driver, who was arrested and later released on bail.

The NGO, meanwhile, said it wants to “restart its campaign under Laxmi’s name”. Campaign supervisor Manish Kumar said, “She was the first girl who was fed milk when the project was started on December 15 last year… We will start the campaign again under Laxmi’s name.”