Mother kills infant daughter, hangs self in Gurgaon

“The victim’s mother-in-law was doing household chores and had called her for help, but after getting no response, she peeped through the window of her room and saw her hanging,” a police official said. (Representational Image) “The victim’s mother-in-law was doing household chores and had called her for help, but after getting no response, she peeped through the window of her room and saw her hanging,” a police official said. (Representational Image)

A woman allegedly depressed for giving birth to a third daughter, strangled her one-month-old baby before committing suicide herself, police said today. The incident that took place yesterday at Rajendra Park area in Chandu village was informed to the police by woman’s husband, they said.

Police said the victim was found hanging to a ceiling fan by her mother-in-law. “The victim’s mother-in-law was doing household chores and had called her for help, but after getting no response, she peeped through the window of her room and saw her hanging,” a police official said.

According to the statement lodged by the woman’s husband, her wife was suffering from depression over the birth of the third daughter. He said the woman wanted to have a boy this time. A case has been registered and police is investigating the matter for further details, the official said.

