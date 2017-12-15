Mother, boyfriend held for ‘killing 6-year-old to keep affair secret’

Six-year-old Kajal Six-year-old Kajal

A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of her six-year-old daughter, after the girl found out they were having an extra-marital affair and threatened to inform her father. Police said the incident took place on Wednesday in east Delhi’s Ghazipur.

According to police, Kajal, a Class I student, lived with her parents at the Ghazipur Dairy Farm. “On Wednesday evening, Kajal and her two brothers went to a neighbour’s house to watch TV. Around 10 pm, the parents couldn’t find the child. A PCR call was received around 10.30 pm and a police team reached the spot. Around 1.30 am, the girl was found with her throat slit on the terrace of the adjacent building,” a police officer said.

Police registered an FIR and started questioning residents of the building where the body was found. Police grew suspicious after one of the residents, Sudhir (23), was found missing.

Police managed to trace Sudhir on Wednesday. “During questioning, Sudhir told police that he and the girl’s mother, Munni Devi (30) were having an affair. Two days ago, the girl’s father, a cart-seller, had gone out and Devi was alone at home. Sudhir came to meet her. Devi had sent her daughter out to buy something. However, the child returned and found the duo together. She threatened to tell her father,” the officer said.

Police said Devi and Sudhir then hatched a plan to kill her daughter. “On Wednesday, her mother called Kajal from the neighbour’s house and took her to the adjacent building, where Sudhir was waiting. Devi held the child while Sudhir stabbed her. The duo then fled the spot. Devi went home and joined her husband in the search for their daughter, and cried when they found her body,” the officer said.

Police said they have recovered the knife from Sudhir.

