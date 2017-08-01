Most say they lost consciousness, woke up to find their hair gone

Residents of Chhawla have started hanging ‘nimbu mirch’ outside their homes. Praveen Khanna Residents of Chhawla have started hanging ‘nimbu mirch’ outside their homes. Praveen Khanna

With three cases filed in Delhi, and two in Gurgaon, police are trying to piece together different versions to get to the truth. The Indian Express spoke to the five women or their families. 55-yr-old in Kangan Heri village, Chhawla

The alleged incident took place at 10.30 am, Sunday. The woman, who lives with her two sons and their families, had returned home after giving water to cattle. “After returning, she complained of pain in her head. She called my wife and we realised my mother’s braid had been chopped off. She didn’t see anything. Soon afterwards, she was unconscious,” said her son. He claimed he has heard of similar cases being reported in Mewat.

50-yr-old in Kangan Heri village, Chhawla

The woman “fell unconscious” around 8 pm Sunday after returning from farming. “I fell unconscious without any particular reason and I didn’t see anything. When I woke, I felt a shooting pain in my head. My son took me to the hospital and informed police,” the woman, who lives with her three sons, said.

51-yr-old in Kangan Heri village, Chhawla

The alleged incident took place around 11 pm Sunday. “I was sleeping outside my house. My son was sleeping there, too, on an adjacent cot. I suddenly felt a shooting pain in my head. I woke up my son, but I don’t know what happened after that because I fainted. When I regained consciousness, I was in the hospital. I was told that my hair had been chopped off. I didn’t see anything,” she alleged.

24-yr-old in Bhimgarh Khedi village, Gurgaon

The alleged incident took place around 9 pm Sunday. The 24-year-old woman told police that she was “leaving her house for some work when a woman came and gave her something to eat”. She ate the food and fainted, “but on waking up, found that her hair had been chopped off,” said police.

40-year-old woman in Ashok Vihar, Gurgaon

“I was sleeping in my room with my husband, when my eyes opened and I saw a cat creeping into the room through the window, and after entering, it turned into a woman,” she said. This woman cut off her “tabeez”, she said. She said, “Before I could understand what was happening, I fainted”. When she woke up, her hair had been chopped off, she said. Her husband, a labourer said that he was woken up by her shouts.

