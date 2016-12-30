More trouble for AAP: CBI registers case over Jain’s OSD appointment

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

In what could spell more trouble for the Delhi government, the CBI has registered a case in connection with alleged irregularities in the appointment of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal as officer on special duty (OSD) to Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The agency registered the case on the basis of a complaint from the government’s deputy secretary (Vigilance), K S Meena. The FIR has been filed against Anup Mohta, Director, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, and Aggarwal, a senior resident (SR) at the hospital, for alleged criminal conspiracy under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act).

“The aforesaid acts and omission on part of Dr Anoop Mohta, Director… Dr Nikunj Aggarwal… and other unknown officials of GNCT Delhi disclose commission of offence under Section 120-B and Section 12(2) read with Section 13 (1)(d) of the PC Act,” the FIR has alleged. The vigilance department has claimed that Aggarwal was appointed senior resident (Ortho) in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya on an ad-hoc basis on August 10, 2015 even though no such post was available. “Also, no advertisement was issued by the hospital for the selection of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal as SR. No walk-in interview was conducted for the purpose,” it alleged.

Aggarwal had made a handwritten application on a “plain paper” for the appointment in the hospital on August 6, 2015. Within four days, the complaint alleged, his appointment was approved without following any procedure. “Within a few days of Aggarwal’s appointment, his services were requisitioned for appointment as OSD to Minister of Health, GNCTD. As per the Residency Scheme, resident doctors are engaged for working in hospitals, and not for other duties,” it alleged.

It was alleged in the complaint that Aggarwal was nominated for a training programme at IIM Ahmedabad, and his name was also proposed for being a part of the official delegation for a trip to Beijing which was not authorised. “As per the residency scheme, there is, however, no provision for participation in such type of trainings and re-imbursement of registration fee/TA/DA for the purpose,” it said.

Aggarwal continued in his position beyond August 3, 2016 even as the post against which he was appointed was filled up on regular basis, it said. The file relating to appointment of Aggarwal was submitted by the Health Ministry to the Lieutenant-Governor, after directions from his office to submit all files which require his approval. Meanwhile, a complaint was also received seeking a CBI inquiry on which approval was granted by the Lieutenant-Governor’s office.

Meanwhile, the file related to the appointment of Saumya Jain, the health minister’s daughter, was sent to the CBI for investigation on December 9. The case has been recommended for inquiry as the issue of her wrongful appointment, being sent for training, and decisions she took as head of the mohalla sabha project, were flagged.