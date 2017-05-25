More IAS officers to be posted to Delhi

The Delhi government, practically running on the shoulders of a handful of top bureaucrats, will soon get some more to share the burden. Sources said the Ministry of Home Affairs has scheduled a joint cadre meeting on May 26 in this regard.

Appointments of IAS cadre officers will be finalised during the meeting. Union Territory cadre officials are expected to get placed in the Delhi government as many in the Delhi administration have been handling more than two departments.

Sources claimed that AGMUT cadre 1988-batch IAS officer Satya Gopal, currently serving as principal secretary, home and vigilance, in Arunachal Pradesh, will be accommodated in the Delhi government. Gopal is considered close to L-G Anil Baijal and is expected to get a prominent department here.

Officials said several departments have been ignored since officials are handling them in addition to one or two others. “The Urban Development department deals with the overall development of Delhi. And tourism is a parallel economy that can boost revenue. The transport department was supposed to play a key role in dealing with air pollution and traffic congestion. The excise department will soon be headless as the commissioner is going on a study leave. Top bureaucrats have been working hard to keep all departments functional,” an official said, adding that deputation of more officials will improve the output.

With some bureaucrats opting for central postings or study leave, the Delhi administration has been marred by the lack of human resources at the top. The officials believe that deputation of more officials improve the output by each department.

Meanwhile, the Government of NCT Employees Welfare Association said it will stage a protest in front of the L-G’s office on May 25 to get pay and promotion parity with the Centre’s cadre.

