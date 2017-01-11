More Delhi police promotions could be cleared soon

Days after promoting 25,800 police personnel — right from constables to assistant sub-inspectors — Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma has asked deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) in all 13 districts to get details of each officer who is drawing a salary above his designation but has not been promoted.

Sources said Verma has asked the DCP (establishment) to prepare a list of officers who had not been promoted on January 5. “Following Verma’s order, all DCPs have asked subordinates to start preparing a list as they want to ease the burden on investigating officers, who are handling as many as 50 case files,” police sources said.

While promoting the 25,800 personnel, Verma had given them power to handle petty cases as investigating officers.

The strength of the Delhi Police will soon be increased to 1 lakh, and the promotions will pave the way for the recruitment of 5,000 constables every year. The rulebook provides for time-based promotions, but due to infrastructure problems, a constable sometimes ends up serving in the same rank for 25 years.