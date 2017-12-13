Month on, CCTV helps solve road death case in Greater Noida

More than a month after the body of Sukhpal Singh, 42, was found in Sikandrabad while his motorcycle was recovered in Greater Noida’s Badalpur, CCTV footage from November 3 at Kot toll plaza on NH 91 in Bulandshahr has revealed he was allegedly caught under the bonnet of a Tata SUV and dragged for several kilometres.

“After receiving the footage, we started raids to nab the owner and driver of the SUV. Singh was travelling on a motorcycle and was returning to Sakipur village in Greater Noida. He had gone to Garh to take a dip in the river. He went missing and his mobile phone could not be traced. A day later, his bike was found abandoned at Dhoom Manikpur village,” said Surendra Kumar Rathi, SO, Badalpur police station.

“We visited Bulandshahr hospitals and came to know that on November 3 night, Sikandrabad police had recovered a body from GT Road. The family recognised his body,” police said.

Bulandshahr police told the family that Singh’s body had numerous injury marks and appeared to have been dumped near Jorkhabad village.

“The motorcycle was damaged and there was blood on the spot. It seems Singh was allegedly hit by the vehicle. The driver of the SUV either did not realise that his body was stuck under the car or the driver fled and only later realised that the body was underneath his car, and discarded it,” said Rathi.

The police said the vehicle’s owner has been traced to Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh and will be arrested soon.

