Month after attack on africans: Even grocer had stopped selling me food, but things are better now

Patience only goes out when it’s absolutely necessary, Darlington Muchokomori prefers going to the local market with a group, while Tinashe Munanga is still hesitant about going too far away from his university. A month since the brutal attack on four Nigerian nationals at Pari Chowk, African students in Greater Noida are exercising caution.

“When the attack took place, we were indoors, and some like me moved to the university hostel for a few days, even though I have my own rented accommodation. Now, it seems as if things are normal but there is some unspoken tension. I don’t roam around the way I used to, and I always go out with a male friend, as women, especially African women, are sexualised. The comfort is gone,” says Patience, a 21-year-old student from Zimbabwe. Like her, 23-year-old Sudanese national Amar Karama moved to his college hostel for two weeks when the attack happened. Back to his shared apartment in Greater Noida now, he says the incident has taught him a tough lesson.

“I am more careful now. When they (locals) say something, I just ignore them. I have resumed going to the market. At that time, it was a risk; even the grocer refused to sell food. Now, it’s better,” he says. As university coordinator of the Association of African Students in India (AASI), Ezeugo Nnamdi Lawrence feels there is a greater sense of “mistrust” among African students in Greater Noida since the attack on March 27.

“They question who to trust, they worry more about their safety, and participate less in extra-curricular activities. I believe, the bullying has increased since that day,” says Lawrence, adding that many final-year students are waiting to finish their degrees so they can leave.

According to some African students in Greater Noida, there has been a conscious shift in the way they communicate with locals here. “Initially, I’d strike up a conversation with anyone in the market, ask them ‘kaise hai?’ as I have picked up Hindi a little bit. But now, I have completely stopped. You go to the market or wherever else, do your job, make sure you are unnoticed and come back,” says 23-year-old Munanga from Zimbabwe.

This crisis of faith has also infiltrated the classrooms, as some like Zimbabwean student Muchokomori recalls skipping classes for a few days when the attack had happened for safety reasons. “At that time, we didn’t know how our classmates would behave, there was doubt,” he says. Chidera Okolie, a 25-year-old law student from Nigeria, shares a similar sentiment. “Things are better now but we are staying away from locals, even our classmates. We don’t know who will react to what,” he adds.

Precious Amalcima (23) — an undergraduate student at Noida International University who was attacked by the mob — said, “I cannot use an autorickshaw. I cannot take a walk. Earlier, I walk to the market which is 20 minutes away from my house but now I book a cab. Even standing in the balcony is a problem, I constantly keep looking back. This is my last semester, I do not want to come back.”

