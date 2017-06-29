Monsoon to hit Delhi in 36 hours: Here’s what to expect in days ahead

Women use a plastic sheet to cover themselves from rain at the India Gate lawns in New Delhi. REUTERS photo Women use a plastic sheet to cover themselves from rain at the India Gate lawns in New Delhi. REUTERS photo

Following overnight rains, the minimum temperature in Delhi dropped four notches. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecasted that monsoon is expected to hit the national capital and its neighbouring areas within the next 36 hours. According to the IMD officials, the week ahead will see light rain and thundershowers until July 4.

An official further said that on Thursday, one or two spells of rain and thundershowers are expected in the city. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be between 32 and 26 degrees Celsius,” the official added.

Earlier on Wednesday, heavy rains lashed the city and brought relief from the hot and humid weather experienced over the last few days. The rain also caused water-logging and traffic jams across the city. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled at 35 degrees Celsius.

Here’s what to expect from Delhi’s weather in the days ahead:

Thursday: Rain and thundershower with maximum temperature of 32° C and a minimum temperature of 26° C.



Friday: Rain and thundershower with maximum temperature of 32° C and a minimum temperature of 25° C.



Saturday: Rain and thundershower with maximum temperature of 32° C and a minimum temperature of 25° C.



Sunday: Drizzle with maximum temperature of 33° C and a minimum temperature of 25° C.



Monday: Light rain with maximum temperature of 32° C and a minimum temperature of 25° C.



Tuesday: Light rain with maximum temperature of 32° C and a minimum temperature of 25° C.

According to the Safdarjung observatory record, the city received 52.6 mm rain in pre-monsoon showers in the last 24 hours. The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average today morning.

Officials at the IMD said, the wind system usually hits Delhi on June 29 every year and the coming week will see maximum temperatures between 33 and 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

