Monsoon to hit Delhi by next week, current showers due to western disturbances

Pre-monsoon showers in Delhi resulted in water logging in several areas in the city (Express photo by Praveen Khanna. June 20, 2017) Pre-monsoon showers in Delhi resulted in water logging in several areas in the city (Express photo by Praveen Khanna. June 20, 2017)

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the monsoon will arrive in the Delhi-NCR region by the next 72 hours. Current showers the national capital is receiving is due to western disturbances, said Sathi Devi, a scientist at the Met Department

The city has been receiving sporadic rainfall since the past four-five days, with light showers in different parts of the city. Scant rain is expected in the capital in the evening on Friday. “The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal,” PTI quoted a MeT official as saying.

“Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day and light rain may occur in some areas of the city. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius,” the official added.

On Thursday, 16.5 mm of rain, part of pre-monsoon showers, was estimated by the Safdarjung observatory which records temperatures and rainfall officially.

